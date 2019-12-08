Community & Events

Abraham Lincoln museum to display rare Civil War relics in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is opening its vault to display rare Civil War relics.

The Springfield museum is holding a free presentation Thursday along with the Illinois State Museum. On display will be weapons like cannonballs and bayonets, plus historic maps and letters from soldiers.

Historian Christian McWhirter will provide more information about the items, which are rarely shown to the public.

McWhirter said the technology and tactics of the war made its combat especially brutal and costly. He said that as people look at the weapons and letters they see firsthand how a Civil War battle was "pretty nasty business."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsspringfieldmuseumshistorycivil war
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Retired pastor told police he was 'blacked out' at time of deadly Orland Park hit-and-run, prosecutors say
Man charged with sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint in West Town apartment
8 displaced after fire engulfs South Side home
Inmate escapes from Grundy County Jail
U of Illinois drops criminal past question from admissions applications
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run on Bishop Ford
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
Show More
Horseback riders make pilgrimage to Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Officer seen drinking with Eddie Johnson under investigation for possible evidence tampering
Slain UPS driver's family questions police response to chase
2 dead in Forest Park shooting investigated as murder-suicide: police
Roseland infant dies of head trauma from alleged child abuse
More TOP STORIES News