Acrobats, trapeze artists and high-wire walkers: UniverSoul Circus returns to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a big party under the big top!
UniverSoul Circus returns to Chicago's Washington Park for its 25th Anniversary.
UniverSoul Circus has captured the hearts and imaginations of generations of families across the country. Founded in 1994, the show features live animals, acrobats, and dancers.
Ringmaster Lucky Malatsi, along with The Pompeyo Family and their talented pups, joined ABC7 for a behind-the-scenes look.
Event Information: UniverSoul Circus
When: October 2nd - November 11th
Hours: 10:30 am and 7 pm
Where: Washington Park Located at 51st Street and South Cottage Grove in Chicago
To purchase tickets to UniverSoul Circus, visit their webiste: universoulcircus.com
