Adam Toledo's family creates non-profit to help at-risk youth

Chicago police shot and killed the 13-year-old in March. Video appeared to show a gun in Toledo's hand, which he appeared to drop moments before being shot.
Little Village mural dedicated to Adam Toledo, 13-year-old killed in police shooting
Toledo's family says a new non-profit called "Adam's Place" would provide a safe and nurturing haven for young people in a rural setting. Wednesday would have been his 14th birthday.
His family made the announcement in front of a new mural honoring their son Wednesday afternoon. The non-profit has created a website at www.adams-place.org.