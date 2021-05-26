adam toledo

Adam Toledo's family creates non-profit to help at-risk youth

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Adam Toledo's family announce creation of non-profit honoring teen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of Adam Toledo has announced plans to create a new non-profit group designed to help at-risk young people in the Chicago area.

Chicago police shot and killed the 13-year-old in March. Video appeared to show a gun in Toledo's hand, which he appeared to drop moments before being shot.

Little Village mural dedicated to Adam Toledo, 13-year-old killed in police shooting
A mural dedicated to Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old shot and killed in March, is now on display in Little Village.



Toledo's family says a new non-profit called "Adam's Place" would provide a safe and nurturing haven for young people in a rural setting. Wednesday would have been his 14th birthday.

His family made the announcement in front of a new mural honoring their son Wednesday afternoon. The non-profit has created a website at www.adams-place.org.
