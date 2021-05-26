adam toledo

Adam Toledo's family to create non-profit to help at-risk youth

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of Adam Toledo plans to announce a new non-profit group designed to help at-risk young people in the Chicago area.

Chicago police shot and killed the 13-year-old in March. Video appeared to show a gun in Toledo's hand, which he appeared to drop moments before being shot.

Toledo's family says a new non-profit called "Adam's Place" would provide a safe and nurturing haven for young people in a rural setting. Wednesday would have been his 14th birthday.

His family will reveal more information in front of a new mural honoring their son Wednesday afternoon.
