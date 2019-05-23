Community & Events

Adopt A Soldier hosts Ruck March and Rally against Military/Veteran Suicide this weekend

By Marissa N. Isang
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Adopt A Soldier, a nonprofit that supports our military and veterans beyond the yellow ribbon, is making Chicago proud.

This weekend, the organization will be holding their 4th annual 22-mile Ruck March and Rally against Military/Veteran Suicide.

Adopt A Soldier's Sue Wackerlin joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about how the nonprofit got started, what the Ruck March is all about and what makes this year's event different.

To find our more, visit www.peotoneaas.org.
