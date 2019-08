EMBED >More News Videos ABC7 flying with the performers at the Chicago Air & Water Show through the years.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 61st Annual Air and Water Show is just days away and all week long we've been giving you a preview of what to expect in this year's show.Meteorologist Cheryl Scott had the chance to go skydiving with the U.S. Army Golden Knights.Rob Elgas went up with the U.S. Blue Angels earlier this week in their F-18 Hornet.The Chicago Air & Water Show is this weekend. The Show is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Avenue Beach and is free.