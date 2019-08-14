Community & Events

Air and Water Show 2019: Royal Air Force's Red Arrows arrive in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A royal display of aerobatics could be seen in the sky over Chicago Wednesday morning as the British Red Arrows practice for their 2019 debut in the U.S.

The Red Arrows are practicing for the 61st Annual Chicago Air and Water Show that is happening this weekend.

Air and Water Show 2019: What you need to know - from performers, viewing sights, parking and facts

The stunt pilots are part of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force, similar to the U.S. Navy Blue Angels who will also be performing at the event.

The RAF Red Arrows are renowned as one of the world's premier aerobatic display teams, having performed almost 5,000 times in 57 countries since 1965. The team flies nine BAE Systems Hawk fast-jets.

Chicago is the first stop in the U.S. for The Red Arrows as they perform on their 2019 tour of North America.

