Alan Krashesky honored with Dante Award

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago's own Alan Krashesky was honored by the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans on Thursday.Krashesky received the "Dante Award." The award is named for Dante Alighieri, who is known for being a "friend to truth."Rabbi Abraham Cooper, a longtime activist for human rights and Jewish rights, was also recognized with the Mazzei Award.The Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans also paid tribute to Dominic DiFrisco, a giant in the Italian-American community who died last month.