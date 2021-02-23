Chicago Ald. Stephanie Coleman addresses vaccine distribution efforts, delayed mail delivery, fight against carjackings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Alderman Stephanie Coleman addresses vaccine distribution efforts, delayed mail delivery, fight against carjackings with ABC 7 Chicago.Discussing everything from vaccine distribution, delayed mail delivery to the fight against carjackings, 16th Ward Chicago Alderman Stephanie Coleman joined ABC 7 Chicago live Tuesday morning.Chicago says it is now making progress in distributing vaccines equitably.Coleman says 50 percent of the Black and brown community has been vaccinated so far."is it enough, absolutely not, is it start, absolutely," said Coleman.Coleman says her ward is dealing with another kind of pandemic - carjackings."COVID-19 has exposed the pandemics that I and others that live in the South and Southwest sides , that we see every day that is our norm," said Coleman.Coleman, along with Kate Security and WWW Towing began Operation Safe Pump to help combat carajckings."Since Operation Safe Pump there has not been a carjacking in the Englewood community and Operation Safe Pump has expanded to 95th and Stony Island to help our colleagues and our neighbors," said Coleman.Meanwhile she said mail delivery is delayed in her ward."As of yesterday it has not been better," said Coleman. "We are still taking phone calls, I have a picture of a line of about 50 people in the cold."