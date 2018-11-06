Alderman opposes new Douglas Park location for Spring Awakening 2019

Spring Awakening Music Festival plans to return to Chicago for its eight annual installment June 7-9, 2019, but 12th ward alderman George Cardenas is fighting the new location.Festival organizers announced that the event would take place in Douglas Park, but Cardenas said he was never consulted about the move.In a press release, Cardenas said he will not authorize such a large-scale festival to take place there.The music fest attracts up to 40,000 people each day. Due to a construction project, it will not be held in Addams/Medill Park. Previously, it was held at Soldier Field."I am not against music, and I am a big fan of other festivals, but this group did this without my consent and more importantly, without the community in mind," Cardenas said in the press release.He added that he plans to take further action to "maintain 12th ward residents' concerns as the top priority."