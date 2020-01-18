All Aboard! The Enchanted Railroad takes a ride through The Morton Arboretum

The beloved Enchanted Railroad returns to The Morton Arboretum this winter with a theme that celebrates trees and nature. Opening January 17, the 18th annual event will feature a large-scale platform complete with two levels-ideal for even the smallest visitors to enjoy.
The event will also feature 12 toy trains, including miniature replicas of Metra and Amtrak trains.
Visitors will be able to search for Japanese flowering cherry trees and trees in vibrant fall color. There will also be displays showcases the work of the Arboretum.Enchanted RailroadDate: Jan. 17 through Feb. 23Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and SundayAddress: 4100 ILLINOIS ROUTE 53, LISLE, ILAdmission: Event is included in Arboretum admission. On the day of your visit, you will need to acquire free, timed tickets, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Visitor Center Information Desk. Time slots do become full and "sell out," so please secure your tickets upon arrival, as it is likely you will not be able to acquire tickets for immediate access.
For more information visit https://www.mortonarb.org/events/enchanted-railroad
