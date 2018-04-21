American Cancer Society Walk & Roll event raises funds for cancer research, patient support

The American Cancer Society Walk & Roll Chicago is a fun fundraising event meant to help individuals, families and companies of all ages and skill levels fight cancer.
Participants walked and ran 5k, skated 10k, bike 15k, and just enjoyed the festivities.
Walk & Roll Chicago was a "party with a purpose," raising funds for cancer research and essential programs and services that are free for cancer patients and caregivers like wigs, transportation to medical appointments, ACS Hope Lodges, and more.
Go to WalkRollChicago.org to learn more about the event and the American Cancer Society or to make a donation or participate in an online auction.
For more information about the American Cancer Society, visit: cancer.org.
American Cancer Society Walk & Roll Chicago
Saturday, April 21 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Soldier Field
1410 Museum Campus Drive
Tickets: $20
