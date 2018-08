It's time for the annual America's Beauty Show where the latest in beauty trends are put on display.It's for thousands of salon professionals from around the Midwest and other parts.Paul Dykstra and Nick Stenson joined ABC7 to talk about the event.Event: America's Beauty ShowDate: Saturday - Monday, April 28-30Hours: Sat. 11 a.m., Sun and Monday at 9 a.m.Address: McCormick PlaceLink: www.americasbeautyshow.com