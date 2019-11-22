Chicago to light Christmas tree in Millennium Park Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's holiday celebration gets official Friday night as the city lights its Christmas tree in Millennium Park.The 106th Annual Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting gets underway in Millennium Park at Michigan Avenue and Washington Street at 6 p.m. and the ceremony will be followed by fireworks at 6:30 p.m.The ceremony will feature performances by Cielito Lindo, Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish, Jonathan butler and Skylar Stecker. The Nelson family will also be on and as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus.This year's tree comes from the Nelson family in Elgin. Their 55-foot blues spruce is adorned with 54,825 lights, which have been donated by IBEW Local 134 and Palos Electric.