Community & Events

Chicago to light Christmas tree in Millennium Park Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's holiday celebration gets official Friday night as the city lights its Christmas tree in Millennium Park.

The 106th Annual Chicago Christmas Tree Lighting gets underway in Millennium Park at Michigan Avenue and Washington Street at 6 p.m. and the ceremony will be followed by fireworks at 6:30 p.m.

RELATED: Chicago's 2019 Christmas tree comes from Elgin man's front yard

The ceremony will feature performances by Cielito Lindo, Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish, Jonathan butler and Skylar Stecker. The Nelson family will also be on and as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus.

This year's tree comes from the Nelson family in Elgin. Their 55-foot blues spruce is adorned with 54,825 lights, which have been donated by IBEW Local 134 and Palos Electric.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoloopelginchristmas treemillennium parkchristmas
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's body found in burning car in Andersonville
Man fatally struck on Lake Shore Drive in Uptown, police say
US Census 2020: Myths and scams you should know
Mother of Naperville student targeted in racist Craigslist ad speaks out
Man charged with DUI after head-on crash with Aurora police car
Woman rescues girl, 4, as train barrels toward them in west suburb
Elon Musk unveils futuristic Tesla Cybertruck
Show More
Former home of murdered Crystal Lake boy may have new owner
Family of Mercy Hospital worker killed in shooting files wrongful death lawsuit
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny but chilly Friday
Chicago police board now accepting applications for CPD superintendent
Teen killed in shooting in Lawndale backyard: police
More TOP STORIES News