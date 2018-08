The annual Cinco de Mayo parade in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood won't go on as scheduled this year.Organizers blame lack of support from their alderman, but Ald. George Cardenas (Ward 12) said that parade organizers didn't get the proper paperwork from the city.Organizers pointed out they've been putting the parade together for decades and are familiar with the process, but doubt the parade can be saved even if they do meet permit requirements.