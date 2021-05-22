Pivot Arts Festival to feature world premieres, enforce COVID-19 protocols

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pivot Arts, a hub for adventurous, multidisciplinary performance, announces "Reimagining Utopia," the ninth annual Pivot Arts Festival featuring almost entirely world premieres, May 21-June 6, 2021 at several indoor and outdoor performance spaces.Julieanne Ehre, founder and director of Pivot Arts, said Pivot Arts looks to unique, innovative work that different audiences can relate to.Following the all-virtual 2020 Festival, Pivot Arts plans to bring together audiences and artists safely and in observance of public health protocols this year.Pivot Arts selected 12 artists and companies to create small, live works of theatre, dance and/or music, as well as video installations, inspired by this year's theme, "Reimagining Utopia." Pivot asked the artists to think about a better world post-pandemic and respond to the global health crisis and the Black Lives Matter movement of 2020. Audience members will also have the opportunity to respond with their visions of a brighter future and more just and equitable society.To observe safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most in-person festival works are video installations, and live performers and audience members must wear masks. Audiences engage in events by proceeding through a space featuring video and small live works, similar to a walking tour through a gallery, rather than sitting and watching longer performances. There are also outdoor events and videos on the Pivot Arts website.