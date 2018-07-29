COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Annual Ride to Remember Memorial Motorcycle Ride honors fallen officers

Current and former police officers joined members of the community for Sunday's Ride to Remember Motorcycle Ride. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Current and former police officers joined members of the community for Sunday's Ride to Remember Memorial Motorcycle Ride.

The motorcycle ride honoring fallen officers started at about 9 a.m. and traveled from the former Area Four Detective Headquarters, 3151 W. Harrison St., on the West Side to the Gold Star Families Memorial along the lakefront.

A group of Gold Star families participated in the ride. Shelly Perez's husband was killed in the line of duty in 2002 and she said Sunday's ride shows just how supportive the community can be to the families of fallen officers.

"It means a lot to all of us, that our loved one is never forgotten, that these officers and these other motorcycle riders want to show their support for law enforcement and those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice," Perez said.

Proceeds from the annual event are donated to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to help families of officers who died in the line of duty. To date, the foundation has donated more than $9.7 million.

