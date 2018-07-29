COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Annual Ride to Remember Motorcycle Ride honors fallen officers

EMBED </>More Videos

Current and former police officers joined members of the community for Sunday's Ride to Remember Motorcycle Ride. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Hundreds of motorcyclists gathered on the West Side for the annual Ride to Remember Motorcycle Ride..

The motorcycle ride honoring fallen officers started at about 9 a.m. and travels from the former Area Four Detective Headquarters, 3151 W. Harrison St., on the West Side to the Gold Star Families Memorial along the lakefront.

A group of Gold Star families is participating in the ride. Shelly Perez's husband was killed in the line of duty in 2002 and she said Sunday's ride shows just how supportive the community can be to the families of fallen officers.

"It means a lot to all of us, that our loved one is never forgotten, that these officers and these other motorcycle riders want to show their support for law enforcement and those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice," Perez said.

Proceeds from the annual event are donated to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to help families of officers who died in the line of duty. To date, the foundation has donated more than $9.7 million.

For more information, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventschicago police departmentmotorcyclesChicagoEast Garfield ParkNear South Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Independence Cup returns to Burnham Harbor
Cook County Forest Preserves expanding dockless bikes program
National Chicken Wing Day
Fiesta del Sol continues in Pilsen
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man dies after falling off jet ski in Lake Michigan
2 killed, 2 injured in head-on Far South Side crash
Man seriously injured in West Side hit and run
3 dead, 7 injured in New Orleans shooting
SW Michigan motel fire that killed 6 was an accident, police say
Independence Cup returns to Burnham Harbor
Body found in South Branch of Chicago River
Woman, 61, killed in four-vehicle crash in South Deering
Show More
3 years later, search continues for Gary woman, nephew
Body found in Lake Michigan identified as missing sailor Jon Santarelli
Orca whale carries dead calf for days off Canadian coast
'Hot Water Challenge' leaves Ind. teen severely burned
More News