Annual Ride to Remember Motorcycle Ride to honor fallen officers

Current and former police officers will join members of the community for Sunday's Ride to Remember Motorcycle Ride. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Current and former police officers will join members of the community for Sunday's Ride to Remember Motorcycle Ride.

The motorcycle ride to honor fallen officers starts at 9 a.m. and will travel from the former Area Four Detective Headquarters, 3151 W. Harrison St., on the West Side to the Gold Star Families Memorial along the lakefront.

Proceeds from the annual event are donated to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation to help families of officers who died in the line of duty.

For more information, click here.
