Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade marching down State Street

State Street will be busy for the Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning.

State Street is busy for the Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning.

The parade started at 8 a.m. and goes until 11 a.m. The parade runs north on State Street from Congress Parkway all the way to Randolph Street.

The Grand Marshal for this year's parade is Bugs Bunny and the parade features performances by Miss Saigon, Cirque Dreams Waistwatchers the Musical!, City of Zurich Police Band, The Harlem Globetrotters and more.

There are also be giant balloons, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Fred Flintsone.

For more information, visit www.chicagothanksgivingparade.com.
