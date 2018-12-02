COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade rides through Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of bikers hit the road Sunday morning in Chicago as part of the annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade.

Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands of bikers hit the road Sunday morning in Chicago as part of the annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade.

"This is a wonderful event for the community and we enjoy being part of it," said Chicago Fire Commissioner Richard Ford II.

Around 50,000 bikers hit the road every December to spread the holiday cheer.

The group collects new and unwrapped toys to donate to families in need around Chicago. Each biker is asked to bring at least one item.

"It is very important for the underprivileged kids of Chicago. We took care of about 5,500 families and over 50,000 kids," said George Fortier, president of the Chicagoland Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade.

For the past 41 years, the group has delivered hundreds of thousands of toys to orphanages, hospitals, and schools in the Chicago area. The toys are not only for kids, but also for teens and adults - many who then join the parade.

"There is a lot of people that have been in this parade that remember getting the help as a child and then they get back involved and join the organization," Fortier said.

Governor Bruce Rauner donated money to the organization and then hit the road with Santa.

"The people of Chicago and of Illinois are so generous and warm and caring with big hearts and riders especially are very generous. This is a great tradition," Rauner said.

Members of the Chicago Fire Department were also along for the ride. Those first responders said the need for holiday cheer in many neighborhoods they serve around Chicago is much bigger than people expect.

"It is a huge problem and it is something that as a whole we can address as a city," Ford said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventstoys for totsmotorcyclesholidayChicagoBeverly
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
'Santa for a Day' in Chicago
Santa Hustle 5K raises money for pediatric cancer research
Esperanza Art Show shows off members' creativity
Chinese American Service League celebrates 40th anniversary at gala
More Community & Events
Top Stories
At least 20 tornadoes reported in central Illinois, dozens injured
Chicago marks 60th anniversary of Our Lady of the Angels fire
Green Bay Packers fire coach Mike McCarthy
2 women charged with posing as rideshare drivers, selling cocaine
Chicago AccuWeather: Lake effect snow possible overnight
Bears fall to Giants 30-27 in OT without Trubisky
3 killed, 16 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
Glenview man, 26, charged in September death of construction worker on I-294 near Des Plaines
Show More
Final 2 victims from Indiana jet crash identified
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George HW Bush
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
British retailer selling top-only Christmas trees
More News