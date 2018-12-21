COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Another Chance Church toy drive gives gifts to more than 10K kids

They went into Friday night thinking they could only help a few thousand, but Another Chance Church on Chicago's South Side ended up giving more than 10,000 kids presents.

A South Side church is bringing holiday cheer to hundreds of children this Christmas.

Another Chance Church is collecting donations for their annual Operation Cover Chicago toy giveaway.

Families lined up out the door for this toy drive.

The church's goal was to get 10,000 toys donated. They were only able to collect 3,000 before Friday.

But a ton of people showed up Friday, bringing with them more than 5,000 gifts.

The families who were all there Friday night wouldn't have been able to get their kids a gift without the church's help.

The Operation Cover Chicago toy drive is Friday, December 21st from 7 p.m to 9 p.m. at 9550 South Harvard Avenue in Chicago.

The church is currently collecting toys and has set up a GoFundMe page for donations.
