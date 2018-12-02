COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation raises more than $1M to fight cancer

PARKLAND, Fla. (WLS) --
The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation raised more than $1 million in the fight against cancer.

The Seventh Annual Walk-Off for Cancer fundraiser filled park in Parkland, Florida on Sunday. More than 1,000 people joined the Cubs first baseman for the 5K walk.

Rizzo led the walk and posed for pictures with those in attendance, including Parkland police and the Marjory Stoneman Douglas baseball team.

The event raised a record-breaking $1.1 million, which will benefit the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and families battling cancer.
