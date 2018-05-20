Anti-Selfie Experiment aims to disrupt selfie culture

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Anti-Selfie Experiment is designed to disrupt the selfie culture and raise awareness to some of the most inspiring artists in Chicago.
Proceeds from the project benefit "I Grow Chicago."
Greta Linde of Lululemon joined ABC7 Saturday morning to talk about the Anti-Selfie Experiment.
Event: The Anti-Selfie Experiment
When: May 19-28
Where: 1910 W North Ave, Chicago
Admission: Free, donation suggested.
For more information, click here.
For more information on I Grow Chicago, click here.
Text to Donate: 1-844-544-7171