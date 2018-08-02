Lake Shore Drive SB lanes closed for anti-violence march

Lake Shore Drive traffic shut down from Irving Park to Fullerton Ave. Ashland Ave and Western Ave can be used as alternative routes. #LakeShoreMarch — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 2, 2018

People planning to participate in an anti-violence march that would shut down Lake Shore Drive on Chicago's North Side Thursday afternoon said they're willing to be arrested.Police closed the southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive between Irving Park and Fullerton Avenue shortly before 4 p.m.Police suggest Ashland Avenue and Western Avenue as alternate routes.Police say they expect marchers to gather at 4 p.m. at Belmont and Inner Lake Shore Drive and begin marching at 4:30.Organizers said the march will begin at Belmont Avenue and Lake Shore Drive, head west on Belmont to Clark Street, then north to Wrigley Field, where the Chicago Cubs will be playing the San Diego Padres starting at 7:05 p.m.Barricades surrounded the ballpark early Thursday morning. Police said they will not stand in the way of the protest, as long as it's peaceful.It wasn't until the morning commute that many people started seeing the signs.Wrigley Field is the ultimate destination of this afternoon's anti-violence march that's set to begin at Belmont and Lake Shore Drive around 4 p.m. Organizers say from there they'll walk west to Clark and then north to the Friendly Confines.Several local businesses are adding security. Parking restrictions are posted and commuters are trying to plan ahead.Shops like Wrigleyville Sports say they're expecting a peaceful protest, but they have a plan in place."We will just end up shutting down our front entrance and then letting people just one-by-one enter and exit through here," said Wrigleyville Sports Assistant Manager Evette Lorenzo.Organizers say they're rallying to demand safer communities on the South and West Sides along with better schools and job opportunities.They are also calling for the resignation of both Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Superintendent Johnson.Chicago police are planning to add between 200 and 400 officers in the area depending on the size of the demonstration. The size of the crowd is still a big question."In terms of numbers, I don't want to be coy, but I have to tell you, I just hope there's enough. We need enough to block the expressway, enough people to fill up the streets and enough people to go to Wrigley Field and play ball," said Rev. Gregory Livingston, the protest organizer.Just this morning march organizers sent out a message to the artists performing at Lollapalooza Thursday, asking them not to perform in solidarity with their cause.CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said he respects residents' rights to protest peacefully."What we won't tolerate is people coming out of the protest lines and trying to go into Wrigley Field without paying, things of that nature. We won't tolerate that," Johnson said."People are complaining about us coming there, but we could flip the script. If the residents of Lakeview and Wrigleyville want to come march in Englewood and Lawndale and Austin, believe me, we'd love to have them," said Rev. Gregory Livingston, an organizer.Different organizers gave some conflicting information. Livingston said they don't intend to march along Lake Shore Drive, but to shut it down. Community activist Tio Hardiman said they plan to march onto the southbound drive and shut down the southbound lanes, then possibly the northbound side.To plan ahead on how to avoid the congestion during the afternoon and evening rush hour, check out ABC7 Traffic Anchor Roz Varon's suggestions.