Community & Events

Arlington Heights girl with Down syndrome featured in American Girl catalog

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A third grader from Arlington Heights is a model in this year's American Girl catalog.

Annie Osterhues is your typical 9-year-old girl. She's active in sports and loves to sing and dance - and she also has Down syndrome.

Representatives from Mattel told ABC7's news partners at the Daily Herald that they try to feature "the unique qualities of all girls" in their ads.

This is the second time in three years that young Annie has been featured.
