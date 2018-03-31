COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Arlington Park Easter egg hunt

Arlington Park will host a free day Saturday for families to celebrate Easter. Entertainment will include an Easter Egg hunt featuring 20,000 eggs. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Arlington Park will host a free day Saturday for families to celebrate Easter. Entertainment will include an Easter Egg hunt featuring 20,000 eggs.

The egg hunt will kick off was a familiar sound at the racecourse -- the Call to Post from Arlington's bugler.

Other entertainment will include a live DJ, pony rides, a bounce house and photos with Arli and the Easter Bunny.

Easter Egg Hunt at Arlington International Racecourse
Date: 3/31
Hours: 9 am-noon
Address: 2200 W Euclid Ave, Arlington Hts IL 60005
Admission: Free
For more information visit: https://www.arlingtonpark.com
