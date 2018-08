Arlington Park Easter egg hunt

Arlington Park will host a free day Saturday for families to celebrate Easter. Entertainment will include an Easter Egg hunt featuring 20,000 eggs.The egg hunt will kick off was a familiar sound at the racecourse -- the Call to Post from Arlington's bugler.Other entertainment will include a live DJ, pony rides, a bounce house and photos with Arli and the Easter Bunny.3/319 am-noon2200 W Euclid Ave, Arlington Hts IL 60005FreeFor more information visit: https://www.arlingtonpark.com