Arlington Park Easter egg hunt

CHICAGO (WLS) --Arlington Park will host a free day Saturday for families to celebrate Easter. Entertainment will include an Easter Egg hunt featuring 20,000 eggs.
The egg hunt will kick off was a familiar sound at the racecourse -- the Call to Post from Arlington's bugler.
Other entertainment will include a live DJ, pony rides, a bounce house and photos with Arli and the Easter Bunny.
Easter Egg Hunt at Arlington International Racecourse
Date: 3/31
Hours: 9 am-noon
Address: 2200 W Euclid Ave, Arlington Hts IL 60005
Admission: Free
For more information visit: https://www.arlingtonpark.com