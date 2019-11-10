Army captain killed in Boeing plane crash memorialized in Matteson

MATTESON, Ill. (WLS) -- Families and friends gathered Saturday to honor an Army captain from Matteson who was killed earlier this year.Capt. Antoine Lewis died in the Boeing plane crash in Ethiopia back in March. He was on vacation in Africa when the plane crashed, killing everyone on board.Lewis' family recently received his remains.Lewis joined the Army in 1997.He was promoted to captain in 2015 and was stationed in Afghanistan and South Korea.