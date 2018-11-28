COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Art created by teens with Down syndrome featured at Chicago gallery

Art created by teenagers with Down syndrome will be featured at a Chicago art gallery this weekend.

The group of young artists put their spin on masterpieces like Wassily Kandinsky's circles, Jackson Pollock's drip paintings, Edvard Munch's "The Scream," and Henri Mattisse's cut-outs. They even reimagined Vincent Van Gogh's "Starry Night" over the Chicago skyline.

Reproduced works will be numbered and signed and available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting Gigi's Playhouse Chicago. GiGi's Playhouse offers free educational and development programs for individuals with Down syndrome.

You can check it out on Saturday, December 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Gallery Victor, 300 West Superior Street.
