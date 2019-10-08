Community & Events

'Art in the Dark' brings festive, magical Halloween parade to Chicago's State Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A festive and magical nighttime Halloween parade is coming up this month and ABC7 Chicago got a live preview in front of the studio Tuesday morning.

The 5th annual Arts in the Dark will march along State Street on Saturday, October 19. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., spectators can come to enjoy the year's procession of more than 80 contingents featuring costumes, dance and music.

The event is produced by LUMA8 in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events to showcase Chicago's diverse cultural community and celebrates Halloween as the 'artist's holiday."

This year's theme is honoring the "Year of Chicago Theatre."

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information you can visit Art in the Dark.
