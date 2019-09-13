Arts nonprofit Alt Space Chicago providing free portraits of Austin residents, creating public art for neighborhood's vacant buildings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alt Space Chicago, a new local arts nonprofit, is starting a new public art project in the West Side neighborhood of Austin by providing free portraits for community members at public parks in the area.Co-founder Jon Veal, who grew up in Austin, said the portrait series is about community legacy."We change the narrative through arts, exhibitions, programming, and cultural redevelopment," Veal said.Portrait subjects are seated on antique chairs in the middle of public parks. Along with delivering prints to each subject, large versions will be posted with wheat pasting on the walls of vacant buildings throughout Austin."We're gonna put these images there for the sake that the community can see something positive right there on the block," Veal said.Barbara Butler - who has lived in the neighborhood for over 40 years - participated in the first photo session at Hubbard Park."I've been here long enough to see this neighborhood change, change, change back, change again. Change for the worse, change for the better," Butler said.Jordan Campbell, Alt Space's co-founder and the project photographer, is not an Austin native. But he felt a spiritual connection to the locally rooted work."It's just beautiful," said Jordan Campbell, co-founder and photographer. "God has just been moving. And he's allowing for me to be on this journey for him."Alt Space Chicago is giving Austin residents two more opportunities this weekend to take part in Project Stamp: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at GlennArt Farm and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Columbus Park.