chicago proud

Arts nonprofit Alt Space Chicago providing free portraits of Austin residents, creating public art for neighborhood's vacant buildings

By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alt Space Chicago, a new local arts nonprofit, is starting a new public art project in the West Side neighborhood of Austin by providing free portraits for community members at public parks in the area.

Co-founder Jon Veal, who grew up in Austin, said the portrait series is about community legacy.

"We change the narrative through arts, exhibitions, programming, and cultural redevelopment," Veal said.

Portrait subjects are seated on antique chairs in the middle of public parks. Along with delivering prints to each subject, large versions will be posted with wheat pasting on the walls of vacant buildings throughout Austin.

"We're gonna put these images there for the sake that the community can see something positive right there on the block," Veal said.

Barbara Butler - who has lived in the neighborhood for over 40 years - participated in the first photo session at Hubbard Park.

"I've been here long enough to see this neighborhood change, change, change back, change again. Change for the worse, change for the better," Butler said.

Jordan Campbell, Alt Space's co-founder and the project photographer, is not an Austin native. But he felt a spiritual connection to the locally rooted work.

"It's just beautiful," said Jordan Campbell, co-founder and photographer. "God has just been moving. And he's allowing for me to be on this journey for him."

Alt Space Chicago is giving Austin residents two more opportunities this weekend to take part in Project Stamp: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at GlennArt Farm and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Columbus Park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagoaustinspotonartcommunity journalistpublic artchicago proud
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
Gary Comer Youth Center's programs offer seed to table learning
Forever Flowers project raising awareness for appendix cancer reaches end
Deaf, hard-of-hearing children perform national anthem at Cubs game
McHenry teen battling Leukemia gets surprise visit with Javier Baez
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Deerfield hit-and-run, police say
Major Metra delays expected after train strikes truck, derails
Judge denies bond for man accused of fatally shooting Dolton mother
Military family members rappel down Naperville building to benefit troops
Taste of Mexico City at Xocome Antojeria in Archer Heights
4-year-old Texas boy allegedly told to cut hair or wear dress
Google Earth helps find body of Florida man missing since 1997
Show More
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Chicago AccuWeather: Clear and breezy
Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in north suburbs
Legislators consider ethylene oxide ban; activists say it's not soon enough
Vape shop owners worry e-cigarette flavors ban will close stores
More TOP STORIES News