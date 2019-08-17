3rd Annual Assyrian Food Festival returning to Morton Grove

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Immerse yourself in the culture that started it all! Experience the hospitality of the Assyrian people at the Morton Grove Park District on August 25th & 25th, 2019.
Just about everything served at the Assyrian Festival is homemade by local Assyrians, using family recipes that have been used for generations, meaning you'll have a truly authentic experience!
Educate yourself about the Assyrian people and the Assyrian Church of the East by going through their cultural exhibit. Live music and Assyrian dance groups will be onsite all weekend for your entertainment as well as a Kids zone.
Name of event: 3rd Annual Assyrian Food Festival
Date: 8/24 & 8/25
Hours: 2-10 PM
Address: Morton Grove Park District, 6834 W Dempster, Morton Grove
Admission: Free
