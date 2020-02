EMBED >More News Videos Five employees of the Henry Pratt Co. were murdered on Feb. 15, 2019 by an ex-coworker who's state Firearm Owner's card had been revoked.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A memorial in Aurora Saturday afternoon will honor the five victims killed in the Henry Pratt Warehouse shooting.It happened one year ago Saturday.The victims were at work when an employee started shooting.Five police officers were hurt in the attack before they shot and killed the gunman.There's an exhibit to honor the victims at the Aurora Art and History Center.And a memorial will be held there Saturday, along with a moment of silence at 1:24 p.m., the same time the shooting began.