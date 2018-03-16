A small statue of baby Jesus stolen in the 1930s mysteriously showed up on a New Jersey church's doorstep Wednesday - and parishioners are feeling blessed.More than eight decades later, the statue was returned to Our Lady of Grace Church in Hoboken by an unknown sender.Church staff noticed it was shabbily packaged, and the box was addressed to the church but had no return address.Suspicious, Father Alexander Santora called the police, and two officers arrived to open the package.The first thing they found was wrapping paper - and a note from early January that read:Using the tracking number, Father Santora found the package was sent from Crystal Springs, Florida, but didn't find a name.Nonetheless, parishioners are extremely appreciative."When something comes home after all these years, it's a little Jesus, it's like a lost child coming home," said Rose Dukic, a parishioner.----------