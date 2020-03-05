Stars of the traveling dinosaur show 'Jurassic Quest' visited made a visit to Lurie Children's Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Patients at Lurie Children's Hospital got a blast from prehistoric past with a visit from a baby T-rex.Some of the stars of the traveling dinosaur show "Jurassic Quest" visited with kids and their families Wednesday.Patients got to meet a baby T-rex from the show and learn all about dinosaurs from Safari Sarah and fossil expert Marty."Jurastic Quest" is the largest interactive traveling dinosaur show in North America.The dino-centric show is open to the public Friday through Sunday at Navy Pier.