Community & Events

Stars of the traveling dinosaur show 'Jurassic Quest' visited made a visit to Lurie Children's Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Patients at Lurie Children's Hospital got a blast from prehistoric past with a visit from a baby T-rex.

Some of the stars of the traveling dinosaur show "Jurassic Quest" visited with kids and their families Wednesday.

Patients got to meet a baby T-rex from the show and learn all about dinosaurs from Safari Sarah and fossil expert Marty.

"Jurastic Quest" is the largest interactive traveling dinosaur show in North America.

The dino-centric show is open to the public Friday through Sunday at Navy Pier.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagonavy pierchildrenhospitaldinosaursnavy pierscience
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officers involved in Red Line shooting relieved of powers
Events canceled, universities make policy changes due to COVID-19 concerns
Food stamp change fuels anxiety as states try to curb impact
3 injured when SUV crashes into shop, restaurant in Munster
Illinois' recreational pot sales drop slightly in February
Naperville woman whose cancer battle inspired A Pint for Kim dies
Cook County judge gets punishment extended for locking up child
Show More
Bobby Jenks shares how he overcame addiction after concurrent surgery
Man charged with murder in fatal West Side bar stabbing: prosecutors
Former Trump 'coffee boy' George Papadopoulos vows comeback after election thwack
Illinois primary gains importance to Democrats after Super Tuesday results
Officer testifies in murder trial for man accused of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer
More TOP STORIES News