Stars of the traveling dinosaur show 'Jurassic Quest' visited made a visit to Lurie Children's Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Patients at Lurie Children's Hospital got a blast from prehistoric past with a visit from a baby T-rex.
Some of the stars of the traveling dinosaur show "Jurassic Quest" visited with kids and their families Wednesday.
Patients got to meet a baby T-rex from the show and learn all about dinosaurs from Safari Sarah and fossil expert Marty.
"Jurastic Quest" is the largest interactive traveling dinosaur show in North America.
The dino-centric show is open to the public Friday through Sunday at Navy Pier.
