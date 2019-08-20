A lifestyle expert shares back to school essentials for all ages

It's back to school time and even if your kids are already back in class there are some things you might want to think about getting them to help them make it through this year.Lifestyle expert Karen Firsel joined ABC 7 Chicago in the studio to show us some back to school must haves.While backpacks and books are obvious essentials for every students, some other items like comfy clothes and a new toothbrush can also set them up for success.Firsel said Tea Collection has soft fabrics and cute prints for kids of all ages and every season. The best part about this brand is they give 10 percent of their profits to the Global Fund for Children that helps better the lives of kids all over the world.She also said the new Smiling Bright Sonic Fusion toothbrush with a waterpik is great because it is the world's first flossing toothbrush.Firsel said happy tummies makes happy brains, and suggests stocking up on easy and healthy snacks from Primal Kitchen. She said they make the best high quality products and they are gluten, dairy, soy free. Nutiva Coconut Manna is also a great on-the-go breakfast option in their squeezable pouches.For those with a sweet-tooth, SmartSweets has a new line of healthy candy.