Ball raises money for Wish Upon A Wedding

CHICAGO --
Hundreds came together Monday night for a ball benefiting Wish Upon a Wedding.

The organization holds free weddings for those faced with life-threatening illnesses.

ABC7's Jason Knowles served as the emcee.
