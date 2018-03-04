COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Oldest African-American Baptist church on North Side closes, will become dance studio

The oldest African-American Baptist church on Chicago's North Side held its final services Sunday morning. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The oldest African-American Baptist church on Chicago's North Side held its final services Sunday morning.

But the church's end marks a new beginning for a group of Chicago dancers.

Hermon Baptist Church was built 121 years ago in Lincoln Park by African-American Baptists who grew tired of walking to the South Side to worship.

Now its congregation is dwindling and the aging building in the 1700 block of North Clark Street makes no sense to keep.

Giordano Dance paid $3.25 million for the church, which they plan to turn into an artistic gem.

"With prayer and fasting, God will place us wherever we need to be placed," said Hermon Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Keith L. Edwards.

"It is super spiritual and I feel blessed and thankful to be a part of that history," said dancer Devin Buchanan.

The Hermon Baptist congregation is moving to temporary digs in Bronzeville, while searching for something more permanent.
