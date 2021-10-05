chicago proud

Bartlett Raiders youth football team celebrates very special touchdown

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- The Bartlett Raiders, a youth football organization, is celebrating what it calls one of the best touchdowns in its history.

Griffin Markel, a first year flag player, also has Down syndrome. He's had a great year with the team, coaches said, and just recently he scored his very first touchdown.


In video, his dad Chris Markel can be seen cheering on the 7-year-old. The team came together to cheer him on, and there wasn't a dry eye in the house, the team said.

"We weren't the only ones fighting back tears, everyone was cheering for him, you could hear It," Chris Markel said. "It was really wonderful to be a part of it. "


The Bartlett Raiders is a volunteer youth football and cheerleading organization for ages 5 to 14. The team said Griffin's smile and positive attitude light up the field.
