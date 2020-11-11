chicago proud

Barbecue for the Troops 2020 raises $50K for USO of Illinois

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

In its eighth consecutive year, Barbecue for the Troops 2020 will include a month-long USO of Illinois fundraiser.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Car dealers helping men and women of the military are making us Chicago Proud

They raised more than $50,000 during the annual BBQ for the Troops for the USO of Illinois.


Events throughout the month of October, like a socially distanced one in Homewood that kicked off the fundraiser.


The partnership between the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, the area's new-car dealer association, and the USO of Illinois dates to 2013 when the first Barbecue for the Troops fundraisers were held. Since then, and nearly 600 fundraisers later, local dealerships have rallied their communities in support of the USO of Illinois to raise nearly $900,000 for local military who are serving on the home front during the COVID-19 pandemic and on the frontlines around the world, the event's organizers said.

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association hopes more than 100 dealerships will take part next year.
