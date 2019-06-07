Community & Events

Beloved crossing guard wins CPS 'Crossing Guard of the Year'

By Meghan Kluth
CHICAGO (WLS) -- After 51 years Roxie Calhoun is hanging up her white gloves and neon vest, and retiring with a send off. But before she goes she is honored with "Crossing Guard of the Year" by Chicago Public Schools.

Timmy Lynch a student at St. Benedict, was one of the hundreds of students cheering for Roxie Friday on her last day.

"So a couple of days ago we made these posters that said, 'Go Roxie,'" Lynch said.

On her last day as the cross walk guard at St. Benedict Preporatory and Coonley Elementary in Lakeview, she was presented with the city of Chicago's prestigious Crossing Guard of the Year award.

This is the second year the city has presented the honor to a cross walk guard.

"This is my family. We are all going to be missing each other," said Roxie.

It's clear she'll be missed by the students and their parents.

"She welcomes every child, every parent, she talks to every body. She's just the warmest, nicest person and she does her job very enthusiastically. We're really lucky to have her," said Julia Lynch, a parent at St. Benedict

After joyfully manning her post at Irving Park and Leavitte, she'll get some well deserved down time.

"I am happy. Yes, and I'm sad in a way, but I'm happy to retire though," Roxie said.

After all these years her biggest piece of advice is to love what you do.
