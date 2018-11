Beverly Hills Turkey Trot celebrates 10 years

The Beverly Hills Turkey Trot is a yearly tradition in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood. Now in its 10th year, the 5K race benefits Live Like John , an organization that honors the life of John McNicholas, who tragically passed away at the age of 15 from brain cancer.Date: Saturday, Nov. 24Registration: $40, sign up at CIBC Bank at 3052 W. 111th StreetLocation: Christ the King School, 9240 S. Hoyne AvenuePancake Breakfast: $5 per personFor more information, visit www.the19thward.com