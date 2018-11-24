COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Beverly Hills Turkey Trot celebrates 10 years

The Beverly Hills Turkey Trot is a yearly tradition in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood.

The Beverly Hills Turkey Trot is a yearly tradition in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood. Now in its 10th year, the 5K race benefits Live Like John, an organization that honors the life of John McNicholas, who tragically passed away at the age of 15 from brain cancer.
Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 24

Registration: $40, sign up at CIBC Bank at 3052 W. 111th Street

Location: Christ the King School, 9240 S. Hoyne Avenue

Pancake Breakfast: $5 per person

For more information, visit www.the19thward.com.
