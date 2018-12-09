CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Beverly street to be dedicated for slain CPD officer

EMBED </>More Videos

A street in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood will be dedicated for slain CPD officer Michael Flisk.

A street in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood will be dedicated to a fallen Chicago Police Department officer.

Michael Flisk was killed in broad daylight the day after Thanksgiving in 2010 while processing a crime scene. On Sunday, family, friends and neighbors will honor his memory as the 9900-block of South Artesian avenue becomes "Honorary Officer Michael Flisk Avenue."

Joe Ahern, CEO of the 100 Club of Chicago, visited ABC7 to celebrate officer Flisk's legacy.

Flisk, who spent 19 years working for CPD, was 46 when he was killed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
CPD gun buy-back event collects more than 100 guns
Search for gunman continues after Loop subway shooting
Man shot in Jackson CTA tunnel
Closing arguments in trial of 3 Chicago police officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
Police: Man arrested after false threat to blow up bus
More chicago police department
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Santa brings holiday cheer to children with disabilities at Bridgeport breakfast event
LEGO train show at Wheaton's Cantigny Park
TheMART hosts One of a Kind holiday show this weekend
Showmen's League of America's Christmas Circus delights NW Side students
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Woman pinned to Indiana toll booth by own car: police
Winter storm wallops Southeast, wipes out power to 500K
Palatine police officer fatally shoots driver trying to run him over: police
Kid Rock pays off layaways for 350 families at Nashville Walmart
Glendale Heights priest removed after inappropriate sexual contact with teen
Quick Tip: Preventing holiday cyber hacks
Bears remove Trubisky from injury report, ensuring start
Acero Schools reach tentative agreement with teachers
Show More
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Alaska near Anchorage
Cyntoia Brown, convicted as teen, must serve 51 years before parole chance: court
Boy, 10, fights off 200 lb attacker trying to abduct him: police
Santa brings holiday cheer to children with disabilities at Bridgeport breakfast event
Party like it's 1999 with these songs that will turn 20 in 2019
More News