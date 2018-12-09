CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Beverly street to dedicated for slain CPD officer

A street in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood will be dedicated for slain CPD officer Michael Flisk.

Michael Flisk was killed in broad daylight the day after Thanksgiving in 2010 while processing a crime scene. On Sunday, family, friends and neighbors will honor his memory as the 9900-block of South Artesian avenue becomes "Honorary Officer Michael Flisk Avenue."

Joe Ahern, CEO of the 100 Club of Chicago, visited ABC7 to celebrate officer Flisk's legacy.

Flisk, who spent 19 years working for CPD, was 46 when he was killed.
