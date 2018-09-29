BEYONCE

California teen receives $100k scholarship from Beyonce and Jay-Z

San Diego High School senior Isaac Guerrero. (CNN Wire)

CNN WIRE
BARRIO LOGAN, CA --
In front of thousands of people on Thursday night, Beyonce and Jay-Z awarded a $100,000 scholarship to a local teenager.

Isaac Guerrero said he had no idea he was going to win. He didn't even know he'd been nominated.

"Words cannot describe it," he told 10News about the award.

"I thank Jay-Z and Beyonce from the bottom of my heart. They're going to make my dream come true," he said.

His dream is to attend NYU to study art and graphic design to become a comic book artist.

He's worked hard to get there. Guerrero has been an active member of the Boys and Girls Club in Logan Heights.

He spearheaded beautification projects, volunteered at a food pantry and raised funds to attend a national Boys & Girls conference in Atlanta where he was the Youth of the Year in 2016.

Ricardo Sandoval, the branch manager, said "his actions speak louder than words. He's the epitome of what Boys & Girls Clubs stand for."

Guerrero is one of 11 students across the country to receive the "On the Tour True Scholarship Award."

Students had to show academic excellence as well as a financial need. Winners were selected by the Boys & Girls Club of America.

The-CNN-Wire
& 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
