CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 11th anniversary of Beyond the Waters Beach Party is Sunday, and it is going to be something to talk about!
This FREE community event is open to all individuals with physical disabilities, their family, and friends.
There are a variety of adaptive sports including kayaking, rock climbing, cycling, and other beach sports and games.
The event also features free BBQ food and beverages, Live DJ, Live Music, Kids Zone, Veterans Tent, and a community exhibit area.
Last year the event was attended by more than 600 people and over 300 with disabilities as well as hundreds of friends, family, and volunteers.
Name of event: Beyond the Water Beach Party
Date: Sunday August 11, 2019
Hours: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Address: Osterman Beach, 5800 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60660
Admission: Free
To learn more about the event, visit Beyond the Waters Beach Party 2019.
Beyond The Water Beach Party makes water sports accessible for all
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News