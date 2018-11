ABC 7 is putting a spotlight on historic communities around Illinois as we get closer to the state's 200th birthday.This Friday -- our Bicentennial Bash takes us to the South Side.We're going to be at the Sophy Hyde Park Hotel at 53rd and Dorchester, Friday from 5-7 a.m.There will be food, drinks, music and some dancing. If you can't make it, no worries. You can catch the party live, right here on ABC 7.