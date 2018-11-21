Bicentennial Bash: Counting down to Illinois' 200th birthday in Arlington Heights

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4731644" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Arlington Heights High School Marching Mustangs helped ABC7 celebrate the upcoming Illinois Bicentennial.

As we count down to Illinois' Bicentennial, we explore some of the history of Arlington Heights.

When you talk about Arlington, the first thing that comes to mind for many people is the world-famous race track.

ABC 7 is celebrating some of the communities that make Illinois so special, as we count down to our state's 200th birthday.Friday morning, it's our bicentennial bash grand finale in Arlington Heights!The Marching Mustangs helped kick things off with a performance.Arlington Heights is a city that mirrors the American suburb. The town was founded by William Dunton in 1845 and the railroad was key to the town's growth.And when you talk about Arlington, the first thing that comes to mind for many people is the world-famous race track.