Bicentennial Bash: Counting down to Illinois' 200th birthday in Arlington Heights

ABC 7 is celebrating some of the communities that make Illinois so special, as we count down to our state's 200th birthday.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
ABC 7 is celebrating some of the communities that make Illinois so special, as we count down to our state's 200th birthday.

Friday morning, it's our bicentennial bash grand finale in Arlington Heights!

The Marching Mustangs helped kick things off with a performance.

The Arlington Heights High School Marching Mustangs helped ABC7 celebrate the upcoming Illinois Bicentennial.



Arlington Heights is a city that mirrors the American suburb. The town was founded by William Dunton in 1845 and the railroad was key to the town's growth.
As we count down to Illinois' Bicentennial, we explore some of the history of Arlington Heights.



And when you talk about Arlington, the first thing that comes to mind for many people is the world-famous race track.

When you talk about Arlington, the first thing that comes to mind for many people is the world-famous race track.

