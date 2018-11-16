COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Bicentennial Bash: Counting down to Illinois' 200th birthday in Hyde Park

ABC 7 is putting a spotlight on historic communities around Illinois as we get closer to the state's 200th birthday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
This Friday -- our Bicentennial Bash is on the South Side.

ABC7 celebrated at the Sophy Hyde Park Hotel at 53rd and Dorchester, Friday.

Alan King, a co-founder of the "Chosen Few" joined the party and explained how house music was born and nurtured on the South Side. The Hiplet Ballerinas were also on hand.

In addition to house music, Chicago's South Side is known as the birthplace of Gospel music.

Historian Charles Bethea of the Chicago History Museum also joined to talk about the history on the South Side, including the site of the first human-made self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction.

And despite their name, the Harlem Globetrotters were actually founded on the South Side of Chicago.
