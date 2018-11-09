NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) --For the next few weeks, we are counting down to the 200th birthday of Illinois.
We are doing that by celebrating some of the places that make our state special.
Friday morning, we're honoring two special communities in Lake County: Great Lakes Naval Base in North Chicago and Waukegan. We're getting help from 100 sailors at Great Lakes, Oak Mill Bakery, Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham, North Chicago Alderman Bonny Mayfield and more.
One of the most interesting parts of Lake County history is this Great Lakes Naval Base. It is the only Navy bootcamp for our sailors and has been in use since 1911.
Base Executive Officer Commander Omar Martinez joined ABC7 to talk about the base.
There's a heck of a lot of history too in Waukegan! Including the bed where Abraham Lincoln slept on his trip for a speech in April of 1860.
The Genesee Theater is one of the most historic buildings in Waukegan. In 1927 the Genesee Theater opened and it was restored almost 20 years ago to pristine condition.And right down the street from the Genesee Theater slated to open in 2020 a new museum honoring one of Waukegan's favorite sons RayBradbury.