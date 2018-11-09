COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Bicentennial Bash: Counting down to Illinois' 200th birthday in Waukegan, Great Lakes Naval Base

By
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) --
For the next few weeks, we are counting down to the 200th birthday of Illinois.

We are doing that by celebrating some of the places that make our state special.

Friday morning, we're honoring two special communities in Lake County: Great Lakes Naval Base in North Chicago and Waukegan. We're getting help from 100 sailors at Great Lakes, Oak Mill Bakery, Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham, North Chicago Alderman Bonny Mayfield and more.

One of the most interesting parts of Lake County history is this Great Lakes Naval Base. It is the only Navy bootcamp for our sailors and has been in use since 1911.

Base Executive Officer Commander Omar Martinez joined ABC7 to talk about the base.

EMBED More News Videos

One of the most interesting parts of Lake County history is this Great Lakes Naval Base.



There's a heck of a lot of history too in Waukegan! Including the bed where Abraham Lincoln slept on his trip for a speech in April of 1860.

The Genesee Theater is one of the most historic buildings in Waukegan. In 1927 the Genesee Theater opened and it was restored almost 20 years ago to pristine condition.And right down the street from the Genesee Theater slated to open in 2020 a new museum honoring one of Waukegan's favorite sons RayBradbury.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventshistorymuseumsnavygreat lakesIllinoisNorth ChicagoWaukegan
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Commander Paul Bauer posthumously receives Valor Award
Joliet VFW gets new roof thanks to volunteers
Pullman Community Center now open: Massive sports facility a 'game changer'
The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Snow making Chicago roads slick for morning commute
Firefighter rescued after floor collapse during fire in South Side duplex
Thousand Oaks shooting: 13 killed at nightclub, including gunman, Ian David Long
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning snow showers with afternoon flurries Friday
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
South Side family works to educate, prevent pulmonary embolisms in honor of son
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Show More
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcome daughter via surrogate
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Butte County fire destroys at least 18,000 acres
Commander Paul Bauer posthumously receives Valor Award
6 natural signs that we could be in for a harsh winter
More News